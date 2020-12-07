Mayor Mike Duggan names Trisha Stein as new Chief of Staff for City of Detroit

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan has named Trisha Stein as the new Chief of Staff for the City of Detroit.

Stein replaces Alexis Wiley, who has served as Chief of Staff since May 2014. Wiley recently left the administration to run Duggan’s reelection campaign.

Stein is currently the Director of Administrative Operations for the Detroit Police Department. She will continue in that role until Jan. 1.

While at DPD, Stein has provided strategic planning and management of critical projects and priorities and served as Chief James Craig’s top policy advisor. Some of her initiatives included Project Green Light Detroit, a public private partnership aimed at increasing public safety by using real-time video technology and Ceasefire Detroit, a coordinated effort to address gun violence perpetrated by or against members of gangs, groups or street crews. Mayor Mike Duggan's Office

Stein will take over as Chief of Staff on January 1. She will be responsible for overseeing Duggan’s initiatives, including citywide communications and inter-departmental activities, according to the mayor’s office.

Before Stein joined the police department, Stein served as interim director of Planning & Development from 2014-15, where she developed the investment strategy and implementation plan for the city’s HUD entitlement funds, according to a press release.

“Trisha is one of the most widely respected and effective public administrators in Michigan and the City is fortunate to have her as its new Chief of Staff,” Mayor Duggan said. “She has the leadership experience needed to make sure city departments are effectively coordinating and delivering our pledge that all Detroit residents have the opportunity to actively participate in their city’s resurgence.”

The mayor’s office said Stein has also served as the top administrator for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. And that she has worked in London in the House of Commons, as a communications analyst for the Michigan House, and managed the campaign that helped elect Jennifer Granholm as Michigan Attorney General.

“I am excited to work with the highly talented team at the city and help bring together their efforts that will positively impact Detroiters,” Stein said. “I am ready for the challenges to come to ensure key strategic initiatives are implemented.”

