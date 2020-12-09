Michigan House of Representatives under investigation for possible workplace violations

DETROIT – An investigation has been launched into the Michigan House of Representatives over possible workplace violations, confirmed Camara Lewis, communications representative for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

According to Lewis, the investigation was launched based on an employee complaint from the Michigan House of Representatives.

“To confirm, MIOSHA has initiated an investigation based on an employee complaint from the Michigan House of Representatives. MIOSHA cannot provide information on an open investigation. Typically, this the investigation may take several weeks or months to complete. The investigation will focus on all employees affected by the complaint items. MIOSHA has the authority to issue penalties to all employers in its jurisdiction,” said Lewis in a statement released to Local 4 News.

