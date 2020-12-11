Applications for Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative $15k grants accepted on Dec. 15

LANSING, Mich. – Small businesses in Michigan that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply for grants of up to $15,000 through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.

Businesses can start applying beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 15. The program will utilize $10 million in federal U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CARES Act funding. Grants will be awarded to eligible businesses on a “first-in” basis.

“The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative puts federal funding to work for many of the small businesses in Michigan hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

$10 million available to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19 crisis

The application will be available on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.

Applications will be reviewed on a ‘first-in’ basis

Small businesses encouraged to review materials before applying

Approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund on Nov. 30, the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative allocates $10 million of federal CARES Act funding to provide support to Michigan’s small businesses.

The program is intended to help Michigan businesses including restaurants and bars, lodging providers, live event venues and movie theaters, conference and meeting facilities, indoor recreation facilities, and gyms and fitness centers.

The grants are meant to support those businesses which are facing drastic reductions in cash flow and the continued support of their workforce. It may be used to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, or utility expenses.

My administration will continue working to support our small businesses and their employees as they continue to navigate and persevere through this pandemic, through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative and all of the COVID-19 business relief efforts MEDC has implemented this year. As we head into the holiday season, I also want to remind Michiganders to support your favorite local businesses by shopping small. And as always, mask up, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently. Governor Gretchen Whitmer

MEDC has selected the Michigan Municipal League (MML) Foundation as the single, statewide grant administrator for the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.

MML Foundation will review submitted applications from all 10 prosperity regions across the state once the application window opens on December 15.

To qualify for grant support, businesses must meet a number of criteria:

Being a business in one of the targeted industries

Identifying a need for payroll, rent, or mortgage payments, and/or utility expenses necessary to continue or restart business operations

Having at least two employees (including the owner) but fewer than 50

Be a for-profit business, per HUD guidance

Meet the HUD National Objective for Job Retention by retaining jobs that would otherwise be lost without assistance through employment verification;

Applicants will be required to self-certify that they are following all state and local orders related to COVID-19.

A complete list of Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative grant recipients will be posted to michiganbusiness.org/relief.

“We remain focused on getting critically-needed relief into the hands of those businesses that need it most,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton. “The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative builds on our commitment to getting funds to small businesses across Michigan and creating a strong foundation for the success of Michigan’s workers and economy.”

