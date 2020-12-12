Live Stream: FDA holds press conference after granting emergency use authorization for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT – The US Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold a press conference on the first COVID-19 vaccine authorization.

It will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. You can watch the event in the video player above.

FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, and FDA Biologics Director, Dr. Peter Marks, will be taking questions.

On Friday, the United States granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

With the authorization, the vaccine will ship via FedEx and UPS, with the two carriers splitting the country in half. In Michigan, it will be UPS rolling out of Pfizer’s Portage cold farm with 85,000 vials slated for the state.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 426,294 as of Friday, including 10,456 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 5,157 new cases and 61 additional deaths. The state crossed the 10,000 mark in total deaths earlier this week.

New COVID-19 cases are slowing but deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with more than 46,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to near 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have slowed but remain high over the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.