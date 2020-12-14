The pivotal role Michigan played in producing the COVID-19 vaccine

PORTAGE, Mich. – The eyes of the nation were on Portage on Sunday as the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine were shipped out of the city to cities across the nation.
It is the biggest vaccination effort in American history.
Watching the trucks roll out, many felt proud that the vaccine was made in Michigan.
READ: Residents cheer on historic shipment of COVID vaccine from outside Michigan Pfizer plant
Watch the video above for the full report.
- Tracking massive vaccine operation in Michigan
- ‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
- How Macomb County prepared for its first vaccine shipment
- Beaumont, Henry Ford, Ascension hospitals prepare to administer vaccines to staff
- Metro Detroit hospitals prepare timeline for vaccine distribution
- What concerns do you have about COVID vaccines?