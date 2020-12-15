Report: Biden poised to nominate former Michigan governor to lead Department of Energy

FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Even after he exits the White House, President Donald Trump's scorched-earth strategy of challenging the legitimacy of elections and seeking to overturn the will of the voters by any means necessary could have staying power. Granholm, joined with former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican, to raise concerns about Trumps refusal to concede and efforts to undermine the integrity of elections. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

