Report: Biden poised to nominate former Michigan governor to lead Department of Energy

DETROIT – Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is poised to be nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to lead the United States Department of Energy, according to a CNN report.
CNN cited sources in the report about Biden tapping Granholm to lead the department. Granholm is a Democrat and served two terms as governor of Michigan.
The news was first reported by Politico.
The United States Department of Energy is a cabinet-level department concerned with the United States’ policies regarding energy and safety in handling nuclear material.
