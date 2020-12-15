26ºF

Local News

Report: Biden poised to nominate former Michigan governor to lead Department of Energy

Democrat served two terms as governor of Michigan

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, US, Politics, Michigan, Michigan Politics, Sources, Jennifer Granholm, Energy Department, Report, Biden, Joe Biden, Democrat
FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Even after he exits the White House, President Donald Trump's scorched-earth strategy of challenging the legitimacy of elections and seeking to overturn the will of the voters by any means necessary could have staying power. Granholm, joined with former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican, to raise concerns about Trumps refusal to concede and efforts to undermine the integrity of elections. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Even after he exits the White House, President Donald Trump's scorched-earth strategy of challenging the legitimacy of elections and seeking to overturn the will of the voters by any means necessary could have staying power. Granholm, joined with former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican, to raise concerns about Trumps refusal to concede and efforts to undermine the integrity of elections. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

DETROIT – Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is poised to be nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to lead the United States Department of Energy, according to a CNN report.

CNN cited sources in the report about Biden tapping Granholm to lead the department. Granholm is a Democrat and served two terms as governor of Michigan.

The news was first reported by Politico.

The United States Department of Energy is a cabinet-level department concerned with the United States’ policies regarding energy and safety in handling nuclear material.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: