Detroit police seek missing 62-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police are looking for Gregory Samuel, a 62-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night.

Accord to authorities, Samuel was last seen in person near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Evergreen Roads just before 11:45 p.m.

He was spotted on video footage near Lakeside Mall at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Samuel is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Gregory Samuel or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up.

READ: More missing person coverage