A view of the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin on Aug. 28, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Saturday is the first day of Kwanzaa -- a seven day holiday meant to honor the ancestral roots of African Americans.

To celebrate, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History will present the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The museum will stream songs, dances, stories, poetry and more every night at 7 p.m. through Jan. 1.

The presentations will be live streamed on the museum’s official website here.