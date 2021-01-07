Dingell renews push to change drunk driving law 2 years after Abbas family tragedy

DETROIT – It’s been two years since a drunk driver took the lives of a Metro Detroit family.

In January 2019, the Abbas family, from Northville with deep ties to Dearborn, was traveling on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky, returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida when they were hit by a wrong-way drunk driver.

All five in the vehicle, Issam Abbas, 42, Rima Abbas, 38, Ali Abbas, 14, Isabella Abbas, 13, and Giselle Abbas, 7, died.

Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI 12) introduced legislation in honor of the Abbas family back in 2019, pushing to require the commercialization and standards for passive alcohol detection systems in all new cars.

On Thursday, the two year anniversary of the crash, Dingell renewed her call for the reform.

“The beautiful, young Abbas family was stolen from us by a drunk driver who never should have been behind the wheel of a car. Two years after they were killed, we were joined today by their friends and family to call on Congress to act and prevent a similar tragedy from ever taking place again. We have the technology to save lives, it’s time we use it.”

The Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) is an innovative technology that passively tests drivers intoxication. The technology does not require action from the driver, such as blowing into a breathalyzer, but will prevent the car from moving if tests for blood alcohol concentration (BAC) are above 0.08 percent – the legal limit in all 50 states except Utah.

In 2019, more than 10,100 people died in drunk driving crashes in the United States. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released a study in July 2020 which found that more than 9,400 drunk driving deaths could be prevented each year when drunk driving prevention technology is made standard on every new car.

