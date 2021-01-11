Detroit police seek missing 53-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Official are asking for help locating a missing 53-year-old man with mental illness.
Phillip Jones was last seen Friday at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue as he waited for a bus.
His family said they are concerned because he never returned to his home in the 5700 block of Wesson Street.
|Phillip Jones
|Details
|Age
|53
|Other
|Last seen wearing white jacket, red shirt, red pants, red shoes
Anyone who has seen Phillip Jones is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.