Detroit police seek missing 53-year-old man with mental illness

DETROIT – Official are asking for help locating a missing 53-year-old man with mental illness.

Phillip Jones was last seen Friday at about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue as he waited for a bus.

His family said they are concerned because he never returned to his home in the 5700 block of Wesson Street.

Phillip Jones Details Age 53 Other Last seen wearing white jacket, red shirt, red pants, red shoes

Anyone who has seen Phillip Jones is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage