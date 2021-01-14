45,000-year-old cave painting of pig may be oldest known animal art in world

Scientists believe this is the world’s oldest surviving animal depiction.
The painting of a pig was discovered in a hidden cave in Indonesia.
Take a look at this stunning piece of prehistoric human history in the video above.
