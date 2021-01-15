IRS: Michigan taxpayers need to watch out for new wave of COVID-19 scams as stimulus payments are delivered

DETROIT – Michigan taxpayers should watch out for a new wave of COVID-19 scams as the second round of stimulus payments are delivered, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

“While scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their efforts, taxpayers can still act as the first line of defense using some of these tips,” Sarah Kull, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Office said. “Taking some very basic precautions could mean protection against a potentially costly scam.”

The best way to avoid falling for a scam is to be aware that the IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails.

THe IRS does not call people and threaten jail time or lawsuits -- it doesn’t demand tax payments via gift cards.

Scams can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or reported online.