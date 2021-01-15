‘We will be prepared’: Security tightens around state Capitol amid threat of protests

LANSING, Mich. – Increased security measures have been put in place at the state Capitol building to prepare for expected armed protests starting this weekend.

Michigan State Police, working with the Michigan National Guard and FBI, says that have increased personnel and protective measures at the Capitol and in Downtown Lansing.

READ: Michigan law enforcement on armed Capitol protests this weekend: ‘We will be prepared’

A chain-link fence has gone up around the Capitol building. The fence arrived on Friday morning and was up within about an hour. A fence only had to be put up around the Capitol’s front steps because there was already a fence up around most of the building for construction of a new visitors center.

Across the street from the Capitol, where the governor’s office is, the windows have been boarded up. At a morning press briefing, FBI Detroit office Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters said there is significant information warning of possible trouble.

“There has been a lot of chatter out on social media. A lot of that reported by folks in the public who provide us tips on a daily basis, which we greatly need to do our jobs,” Waters said.

Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Gasper wouldn’t give specifics about a lot of the security plan that’s in place, but did issue a warning.

“I assure you that we take our responsibility for safeguarding the Capitol very seriously. Together with our law enforcement partners, we are prepared for the worst -- but we remain hopeful that those who choose to demonstrate at our Capitol do so peacefully without violence or destruction of property,” Gasper said.

