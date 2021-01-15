Gov. Whitmer activates Michigan National Guard ahead of weekend protest at Capitol

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the Michigan National Guard as the state prepares for a protest this weekend at the Capitol.

“The Michigan State Police is leading security efforts in coordination with the Michigan National Guard and other public safety agencies,” spokesperson Tiffany Brown said in an email statement. “The MSP has the Governor’s full confidence in their ability to safeguard the Capitol Building, Capitol Complex, and the Greater Lansing downtown area.”

Whitmer revealed during her COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that members of law enforcement have been coordinating with the state’s National Guard to make sure they’re prepared to respond to any sign of violence.

“What we are seeing play out across our country right now is deeply concerning,” Whitmer said.

She said a false bomb threat was made in Michigan’s Capitol. Whitmer called the threats an “aim to intimidate and to threaten our democracy and our democratic process.”

Officials with Michigan State Police are coordinating with the Michigan National Guard, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Lansing Police Department, according to Whitmer.

“I’ve got confidence in the work that we are doing, and we take it seriously,” Whitmer said. “It’s not to say there is an impending threat, but simply that we are prepared to respond accordingly.”

Whitmer said she can’t share more intricate details about the preparations. But there’s a “lot of chatter” being monitored.

To her knowledge, there aren’t currently any specific threats, Whitmer said.

“I can just say we are prepared if something should arise and hopeful that it does not,” she said.