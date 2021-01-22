Michigan health director Robert Gordon announces resignation

Director Robert Gordon, of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, at a Jan. 13, 2021, COVID-19 briefing.

Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, abruptly resigned on Friday.

Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter. — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun have been the faces of MDHHS throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon has often been present at Whitmer’s briefings and most recently participated in a virtual update Tuesday.

Most notably, Gordon has helped make recent announcements about MDHHS restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The department issued a “pause” in mid-November, and it has been extended and revised several times, including Friday morning.

Gordon stood by the science of the restrictions throughout his tenure, saying COVID-19 is most likely to spread in settings such as restaurants, where people from different households gather indoors and remove their masks to eat.