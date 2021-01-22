23ºF

Michigan health director Robert Gordon announces resignation

Gordon announces resignation on Twitter

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Director Robert Gordon, of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, at a Jan. 13, 2021, COVID-19 briefing.
Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, abruptly resigned on Friday.

“Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration,” Gordon tweeted at 2:52 p.m. Friday. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter.”

Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun have been the faces of MDHHS throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon has often been present at Whitmer’s briefings and most recently participated in a virtual update Tuesday.

Most notably, Gordon has helped make recent announcements about MDHHS restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The department issued a “pause” in mid-November, and it has been extended and revised several times, including Friday morning.

Gordon stood by the science of the restrictions throughout his tenure, saying COVID-19 is most likely to spread in settings such as restaurants, where people from different households gather indoors and remove their masks to eat.

