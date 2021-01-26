Whitmer task force: Lower price of prescription drugs, hold sellers accountable for skyrocketing costs

LANSING, Mich. – One of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s task forces has recommended lowering the price of necessarily prescription drugs and holding sellers accountable for skyrocketing costs.

The Prescription Drug Task Force joined with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to recommend legislation that requires transparency reports from drug manufacturers, makes necessary medications affordable for Michigan families and holds sellers who profit from skyrocketing prices accountable.

“Michigan families deserve to know that they can trust and have access to the medicine they need,” Whitmer said. “No one should have to choose between filling needed prescriptions and paying rent or buying food.”

“The goal of the Task Force since day one was to find a way to lower the cost of prescriptions for Michigan families,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “The policies being recommended today will help make it easier for families to afford necessary medications for conditions including diabetes, heart disease and many others, improving overall health and quality of life for thousands of Michiganders.”

“The work of the Task Force will support our efforts to protect the health and financial wellness of Michiganders as we address the hardships caused by rising prescription drug costs,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox. “Insurers, health care providers and the pharmaceutical industry all have a role to play in ensuring Michiganders can afford necessary medications, and I look forward to our continued partnership on this important effort.”

The Task Force is also recommending legislation that requires state licensure for pharmacy benefit managers.

State officials said the average price of drugs prescribed to treat diabetes, heart disease, depression and other common conditions has more than doubled over the past six years.

Whitmer created the Prescription Drug Task Force last year to develop policy solutions and combat that problem.