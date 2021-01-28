Detroit’s St. Patrick’s Parade canceled again due to COVID concerns

DETROIT – For the second year in a row, COVID-19 has forced organizers to cancel Detroit’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade in Corktown.

The United Irish Societies (UIS) announced on Thursday the 63rd annual Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade scheduled for Sunday, March 14, 2021, has been canceled, along with related Corktown Races.

“As we continue to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols, it became very clear that it would be difficult to promote and host the 2021 Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade in a way that maintained safety for our sponsors, members, participants and viewers,” said UIS President Michael Kelly. “Therefore, with heartfelt disappointment, the UIS and Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade Committee have decided to cancel the 2021 Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade this year,” Kelly said.

The UIS said the parade usually attracts 80,000-100,000 people in a normal year. Organizers expect to return to regular parade events in 2022.

“We’re looking forward to the biggest and most successful Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade in our history on Sunday, March 13, 2022. We’ll transform Corktown, Detroit’s oldest neighborhood, and Michigan Avenue, home to industry, dreamers, entrepreneurs and more, into a celebration of Irish history, culture and opportunity.”

In 1958, the United Irish Societies (UIS) hosted the first St. Patrick’s Parade in Dearborn. The parade route follows along Michigan Avenue through Corktown, Detroit’s oldest neighborhood.