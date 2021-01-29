Michigan residents still fighting unemployment fraud amid tax season

DETROIT – Some Michigan residents have been receiving 1099-G forms for unemployment benefits that they never applied for or received.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was hacked last year. Unemployment officials said that they’re starting to see the extent of the problem.

Kimberly Desandre received a 1099-G in the mail Monday.

“They’re saying I collected $6,700 in unemployment,” Desandre said.

Librarian Breck McCrory. She said receiving the 1099-G is just the latest update in a long struggle with the unemployment agency.

“They keep telling me, ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s gonna go away. But I don’t want to have to claim this on my taxes,” she said.

The larger problem for many people is that they’re getting kicked up into a higher tax bracket, where the tax bill is still higher.

If you are the victim of fraud or identity theft you should complete a UIA form 6349 and give as much information as possible to the agency.

