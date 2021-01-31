Michigan Congressional Republicans question deployment of National Guard troops

LANSING – Hundreds of Michigan National Guard members are being sent to Washington, D.C. after the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Building could motivate more domestic terrorists.

In a letter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Michigan’s Congressional Republicans asked for “an immediate intelligence briefing” about why 1,000 troops from the state’s National Guard are being redeployed to protect Washington.

The letter was also sent to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the acting Capitol Police Chief and acting Sergeant at Arms.

Rep. Lisa McClain said she hasn’t been given a briefing by the speaker or congressional leaders about any imminent threats.

“I don’t know if it’s serious or not serious, and really it’s about disclosure,” McClain said. “So if we are going to bring at least 1000 National Guardsmen and women just from from Michigan alone, don’t you think it would make sense to let me know?”

In response to the deployment, U.S. Army Major General with the National Guard said in a statement, “It is an honor to be asked to provide this support to our federal partners” and that Michigan guard members were chosen “because of their outstanding reputation of service, professionalism and patriotism.”

The increase comes as there is heightened fear about members of congress who furthered the lie the election was riddled with problems -- A falsehood that helped fuel the violent attack on the Capitol. Three GOP officials from Michigan -- including McClain -- still voted to object to election results after the insurrection that killed six people.

Pelosi said part of the security issue is “the enemy is within the House of Representatives,” -- believed to be a reference to members like Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Green, who has drawn fire for past social posts in which she’s suggested support for killing Democratic politicians, unfounded QAnon theories and racist views.

Two Michigan Democratic officials have called for Greene’s committee seat to be revoked.

National Guard troops are expected to stay in D.C. through March.