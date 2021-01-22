‘He didn’t care who was in his way’ -- New details revealed in arrest of Wixom man at US Capitol Building riot

WIXOM, Mich. – Michael Joseph Foy, a Marine from Wixom, has been charged with attacking a police officer with a hockey stick during the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building that left six dead.

Authorities believe Foy may have went to the U.S. Capitol with sinister intentions.

A video that captured a violent riot breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building as D.C. Metro Police tried to keep them out went viral worldwide. A man can be seen in the video using a hockey stick as a weapon to chop away at a police officer who had been knocked to the ground.

The video is one piece of evidence that led FBI agents to a condo in Wixom and to Foy.

Neighbors said Foy rented the condo with his brother. Sources said Foy didn’t speak about politics or President Donald Trump often, but he still was front-and-center in Downtown Detroit during protests when votes for the 2020 U.S. General Election were being counted.

Steve Dolunt is a retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief and law enforcement expert.

“It’s a hockey stick. He’s hitting him very very hard,” Dolunt said of the viral video. “He uses the stick as a weapon.”

Dolunt said it looked like Foy could have killed the police officer.

“He could have and didn’t care who was in his way and what he did,” Dolunt said.

Foy is a Marine, but it’s unclear the circumstanced under which he was discharged. At some point, Dolunt said he had been radicalized and the hockey stick was brought for a reason.

“It appears that his intent was initially to damage property,” Dolunt said. “But then he went overboard and violently attacked a police officer. It doesn’t matter if it’s a police officer or an average citizen, you can’t do that. It’s against the law.”

Foy remains in federal custody. If convicted, he could be in jail for 20 years.

“Our official statement is that our hearts are broken,” read a statement from Foy’s father. “We love our son very much.”

Foy is expected to return to court Monday.

Related: