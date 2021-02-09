20ºF

Senate votes Trump impeachment trial is constitutional, even as most Republicans vote against proceeding

Trump is first president in US history to be impeached twice

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, leaves his office and walks to the Senate Chamber on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 9, 2021. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday afternoon, the US Senate voted that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is constitutional, even as most Republicans vote against proceeding.

The trial started Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it’s even constitutional to prosecute the former president.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice. He is charged with inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol to interrupt the electoral vote count. Five people died. Before the riot, Trump had told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat.

