Ann Arbor tweens raise funds for COVID relief

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Stella and Maybree are two Ann Arbor girls who have been best friends since kindergarten.

The two sixth graders have grown up figuring out ways to help others and when they saw the news reports of health care workers in need, they wanted to help.

On the outside, Stella and Maybree seem like typical 11-year-old girls filled with fun and laughter.

They saw news stories about health care workers who were struggling to get the personal protection equipment they needed. Stella and Maybree took it all in, not as 11-year-olds, but as humans who simply care about other humans.

They decided to raise money to help Henry Ford Health System’s COVID emergency relief efforts.

These two girls are already experienced fundraisers -- they’ve helped their local Humane Society in 2020. They took that branding, the know-how and the can-do spirit to make fundraising their superpower. They have a website, where they sell paintings, soap and other hand-made, homemade items. They’ve sponsored contests.

They’ve used their imagination to create ways to raise money.

As of Feb. 17, they’ve raised about $1,500.

For more information, or to purchase products to help money for the Henry Ford Hospital, visit Helping Hand’s official Facebook page here or its YouTube page here.

