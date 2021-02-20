Port Huron CBP officers brave severe weather to aid driver in vehicle fire

PORT HURON, Mich. – Two US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers risked their own safety despite severe winter weather to help a driver whose car was engulfed in flames on M-25 near Lakeport on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The incident happened just before midnight on Tuesday when conditions were dangerous due to the recent winter storm that caused reduced visibility, treacherous roads, and frigid temperatures.

The two CBP officers were assigned to the Blue Water Bridge. One of the officers that was on his way to work encountered the stranded driver’s car when he saw hazard lights illuminating and sparks protruding from the underside of it.

The officer pulled over to see if there was anyone in the burning car.

While searching the officer found the driver in a nearby vehicle provided by a good samaritan to help escape the cold.

Both the driver and good samaritan noted it was difficult to call for emergency assistance because of the lack of cell phone service.

The officer contacted local emergency services for assistance. Meanwhile, the second officer who was driving home from work, pulled over after noticing the burning car, and helped by canvassing the area until the fire department arrived on scene to extinguish the fire.

Both of the officers made sure the two drivers were far away from the fire until help arrived. The driver was not injured and received help from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

“This is another shining example of our officers going to great lengths to provide assistance to those in need”, said Port Huron Area Port Director Michael Fox. “I’m proud of the valiant efforts CBP personnel provide to our community during times like this.”

