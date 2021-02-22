Detroit police seek missing 22-year-old woman with mental health disorder

DETROIT – Police are looking for Samara Richards, a 22-year-old woman last seen Jan. 20.
According to authorities, Richards was last seen in the 5700 block of Emerald Springs. Her family said she left home with a man and a woman in a silver Kia Soul and has not returned home.
Her family said she is in good physical condition but has a mental health disorder which she takes medication for.
|Samara Richards
|Details
|Age
|22
|Height
|5 feet, 2 inches
|Weight
|180 pounds
|Clothes
|Leggings, green boots and a green coat
|Other
|Tattoo on her upper right arm of a monster and a tattoo of a flower on her right thigh
Anyone with information or knows of Samara Richards’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.