Detroit Riverfront named best riverwalk in America

DETROIT – The Detroit Riverfront has been named the best riverwalk in America in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy announced the news on Friday. “The Detroit Riverfront is a very special place for our city and we are honored by this recognition,” said Matt Cullen, board chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “We have a tremendous year ahead and will continue to set the bar even higher as we finish up the East Riverfront and move to the west.”

The 10Best competition included 20 riverwalks picked by editors and a panel of urban planning experts.

Riverfronts in Wilmington, North Carolina, Philadelphia, San Antonio and Cincinnati rounded out the top five on the list. Check the full results here.

“Every great city has a place where the entire community comes together,” said Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “Detroiters love their riverfront, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized and celebrated on a national level.”

Ad

The Detroit Riverfront attracts 3.5 million visitors annually and has remained open every day during the coronavirus pandemic. Since March, use of the Detroit Riverwalk has increased 20 percent and Dequindre Cut usage has increased by 40 percent.