Utica police release video of man suspected of burning garage down after stealing items

UTICA, Mich. – A garage in Utica burned to the ground shortly after a man broke into the garage and stole bags filled with items.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

“We’re hoping somebody has good knowledge,” Det. Greg Morabito with the Utica Police Department said.

The surveillance video isn’t completely clear, but it does show that the fire likely wasn’t an accident.

Investigators said a man parked his car, walked down the road and broke into the garage on Feb. 18. Later the garage caught fire and burned down.

“That tells me that he knows what might be in there,” Morabito said. “He was after something specific.”

He loaded up garbage bags and made two trips back and forth. He dragged the bags to his car. The last trip he made, he returned to his car empty-handed.

