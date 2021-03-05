Confidential informant testifies in hearing for 3 men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. – A confidential informant for the FBI is testifying in the case against three men charged in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico are facing charges, accused of supplying materials to support terrorist acts.

The informant testified that he was there for the planning of both the storming of Michigan’s Capitol and the plot to kidnap and kill Whitmer. The informant, known as Dan, was not shown in court to protect himself and his family -- but the judge did allow his voice to be recorded.

Dan is a veteran of the Iraq war. He testified that he suffered a traumatic brain injury during his tour and said that he is now a postal worker. He said he was introduced to the Wolverine Watchmen through a suggested page recommendation on Facebook.

Dan said the group was convinced that there was a coming civil war. Members frequently trained to attack law enforcement officials by using assault rifles, vehicles and explosives. At one point, Dan said one of the men brought a grenade to the “Operation Gridlock” protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

Dan told the court that the three men charged helped lead the Watchmen and coordinated with other extremists to plot to storm the Capitol with the intent of shooting law enforcement and politicians.

Dan said he initially joined the group for the firearms training. He went to police when more violent rhetoric started being used.