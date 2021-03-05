MSP issues Endangered Missing Advisory for five-week-old girl

(Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, 26 (left) and Samira Lynn Blackmon, five weeks (right)

ALBION – Michigan State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a five-week-old girl missing from Albion.

Investigators tell Local 4, Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, 26, has failed to comply with a court order to surrender Samira Lynn Blackmon, five weeks, to Child Protective Services.

Atchison was last seen with Blackmon Thursday night.

Police believe the pair might be traveling in a silver 2021 Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate: HRU 5869.

Blackmon is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Atchison and Blackmon call 911 or the Albion Department of Public Safety at (269)-781-0912.