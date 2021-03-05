Sterling Heights aims to have drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic set up by next month

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – There is going to be a new COVID vaccination clinic in Sterling Heights.

This site will be unique because it will be a drive-thru vaccination site. It will be held inside the old Sears Automotive in Lakeside Mall.

Up until now, cities with health departments -- like Detroit -- and pharmacies and hospitals have been able to offer the COVID-19 vaccination. But a city hasn’t been able to do it yet on its own.

Michael Taylor is the mayor of Sterling Heights. Taylor believes Sterling Heights is the first in the state.

“What we first had to do is certify firefighters then get approval from the state to receive the vaccine doses,” Taylor said.

On top of $5,500 a month in rent, Sterling Heights is investing $80,000 into the building. It’s preparing to hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

“The cost of saving lives, getting businesses open, it’s almost priceless,” Taylor said.

They expect to be able to vaccinate 2,000 people every week. They believe the clinic will be up and running by April 1.

Patients will have to make an appointment to get a vaccination. The city is building a website for that now.

