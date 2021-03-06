25ºF

Event to honor life and legacy of music icon Mary Wilson

Motown legend was member of 1960s group the Supremes

DETROIT – On Saturday, March 6 an event will be held honoring the life and legacy of music pioneer Mary Wilson.

The event titled Toast to a Good Life is a birthday celebration for Wilson that will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Wilson, one of the original members of the Supremes, the 1960s group that helped define Motown sound and style and propelled Diana Ross to superstardom died last month. She was 76.

You can watch live coverage online by clicking here.

Music icon Mary Wilson will be honored Saturday, March 6, 2021 for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

