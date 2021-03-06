Event to honor life and legacy of music icon Mary Wilson

DETROIT – On Saturday, March 6 an event will be held honoring the life and legacy of music pioneer Mary Wilson.

The event titled Toast to a Good Life is a birthday celebration for Wilson that will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Wilson, one of the original members of the Supremes, the 1960s group that helped define Motown sound and style and propelled Diana Ross to superstardom died last month. She was 76.

You can watch live coverage online by clicking here.

Read: Motown Museum chair on Mary Wilson: ‘World has lost one of the brightest stars in our family’

Ad