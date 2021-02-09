15ºF

Ad

Entertainment

Motown Museum chair on Mary Wilson: ’World has lost one of the brightest stars in our family’

Wilson, of famed ‘The Supremes’ group, dies at 76

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Mary Wilson, Supremes, Motown, The Supremes, Robin Terry, Detroit, Music, Motown Records, Motown Museum, Black History, Black History Month
Mary Wilson, Motown Museum
Mary Wilson, Motown Museum (Motown Museum)

DETROIT – Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry called Mary Wilson one of the “brightest stars” in the Motown family.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas. She was 76.

“In this moment of extreme sadness, the world has lost one of the brightest stars in our Motown family. Mary Wilson was an icon,” reads a statement from Terry. “She broke barriers and records as an original member of the Supremes, one of the greatest music acts of all time. She was a legend who was not only extremely talented, but equally beautiful. We join Mary’s fervent fan base in remembering her life and profound cultural impact. Motown Museum will continue to honor, appreciate and celebrate her legacy for fans around the world and for generations to come.”

Ad

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964. Touring at the time, Wilson said there was a moment when she realized they had a hit song.

Read more: Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

Full Screen1 / 4

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Mary Wilson, a former member of The Supremes, is escorted after singing the national anthem before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals in Detroit. Wilson died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV. When she died and other details werent immediately clear. She was 76. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: