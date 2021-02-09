Motown Museum chair on Mary Wilson: ’World has lost one of the brightest stars in our family’

DETROIT – Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry called Mary Wilson one of the “brightest stars” in the Motown family.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Las Vegas. She was 76.

“In this moment of extreme sadness, the world has lost one of the brightest stars in our Motown family. Mary Wilson was an icon,” reads a statement from Terry. “She broke barriers and records as an original member of the Supremes, one of the greatest music acts of all time. She was a legend who was not only extremely talented, but equally beautiful. We join Mary’s fervent fan base in remembering her life and profound cultural impact. Motown Museum will continue to honor, appreciate and celebrate her legacy for fans around the world and for generations to come.”

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967, and Wilson stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964. Touring at the time, Wilson said there was a moment when she realized they had a hit song.

I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary's family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together "The Supremes " will live on ,in our hearts 💕 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 9, 2021

