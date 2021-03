(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON – Watch virtual remarks of President Joe Biden on his new executive order to promote voting access.

Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to take a series of steps to promote voting access, a move that comes as congressional Democrats press for a sweeping voting and elections bill to counter efforts to restrict voting access.

DETAILS: President Joe Biden to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting-rights order

