Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival cancels 2021 event, plans 2022 return

Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival will not return in 2021, but organizers are planning to bring the music event back in 2022.

In a statement posted to the Mo Pop website:

It’s hard to write this again almost a year later, but 2021 is still too soon for a safe return of the Mo Pop Festival that unites us. As much as we want it to happen, after exhaustive efforts to deliver the event you’ve come to love -- and many conversations with both artists and local officials -- we feel that it is best to focus on the future.

Mark your calendars for July 30 & 31, 2022, when we can all safely gather at our new location at the Historic Fort Wayne. We can’t wait to see the Mo Pop community come together on a sunny day by the Detroit riverfront. For those still holding onto passes, you will be receiving an email in the coming days regarding the process for exchanges or refunds.

The event moved from the West Riverfront to Historic Fort Wayne last year, but the inaugural event was cancelled due to the pandemic.