Experts share advice for selling old items you no longer use

DETROIT – If you’ve spent some time organizing and decluttering your home you’re probably wondering what to do with all that stuff you’ve cleaned out.

Experts have said that there are ways to make money from the things you no longer need. Some of the best-selling items in your home are old toasters, coffee makers and mixers.

Other options are clothes you don’t wear, toys your children don’t play with, maybe older electronics.

There are sites like Poshmark, eBay and Facebook marketplace where you can sell items.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: Local news coverage