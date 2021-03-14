Tourist attraction in Michigan’s UP offers scenic and inspiring view for up to 20 miles

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – In September of last year I got a million dollar view for only $1.

That’s right, only a buck for the breathtaking view you’re looking at right here.

A view from the top of Castle Rock in St. Ignace, Michigan. (Natasha Dado)

This photo was taken from the top of the popular tourist site Castle Rock in St. Ignace, Michigan.

I discovered Castle Rock in Mackinac Island last year while trying to find out what attractions were nearby. It is temporarily closed right now just like Mackinac Island.

The next time you are in Mackinaw City cross over the Mackinac Bridge into St. Ignace where Castle Rock is only a few minutes away.

After you get off the Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City and into St. Ignace Castle Rock is less than 10 minutes away. (Natasha Dado)

I would highly recommend visiting it if you appreciate nature as much as myself. As for people like my traveling partner who was afraid of heights, remember you were warned!

You have to take stairs to climb to the top of the rock.

The views from the top are nothing short of mesmerizing. It is actually considered one of the oldest outlook lookout points near St. Ignace.

You can see for up to 20 miles from the top. The view features Mackinac Island, Lake Huron and the surrounding areas.

It turns out Castle Rock has been owned by one family for generations. The property the rock sits on was purchased by the family in 1929.

It has remained a popular tourist destination ever since for people traveling Up North and vacationing in the Upper Peninsula.

Castle Rock has been owned by the same family for generations. It was purchased by the family in 1929 and turned out to be a great investment. (Natasha Dado)

It turned out to be a good investment for the family. Initially it cost only 10 cents to climb it. Guess prices have skyrocketed since then. Just joking!

