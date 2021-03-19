Angie Cady promoted to Local Sales Manager at WDIV

WDIV-Local 4, Graham Media Group’s NBC affiliate in Detroit, has named Angie Cady its Local Sales Manager. In this role, Cady will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the local sales team and strategy.

“Angie is an energetic leader who has the respect and admiration of the WDIV-Local 4 leadership, our sales team, and clients locally and across the nation,” said General Sales Manager Gary Macko. “She has successfully helped the station grow market share and adeptly managed all our paid political advertising sales. I am confident that Angie will help strengthen our already strong connections in the DMA and create more sales solutions for our clients and advertisers.”

Cady most recently was the station’s National Sales Manager, a role she returned to in 2018. She began her tenure at the station in 2008 when she joined as an Account Executive before taking over as the National Sales Manager two years later. Between her two stints at WDIV-Local 4, Cady was a senior account executive at Fox Sports Detroit. Cady has been working in the Detroit media business for 25 years, including jobs at WKBD, WJBK, Comcast Spotlight and Fox Station Sales.

Cady grew up in Rockwood, Michigan. She graduated from Western Michigan University with honors and has an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago. Cady lives with her husband Mike in New Boston and is a Board Trustee for Huron Charter Township. She assumes the role immediately.