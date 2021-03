DETROIT – Police said a man wanted for a double murder in Tennessee barricaded himself in a home on Detroit’s east side and later surrendered peacefully.

The incident happened in the area of McLean and Dequindre streets.

Officials said authorities went after him when his phone pinged in Detroit. Police said he barricaded himself in a family member’s home. He was also wanted for a parole violation.

No one was injured.

