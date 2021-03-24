Meet Dr. Celeste Williams: Head of Michigan’s largest cardiac transplantation program

DETROIT – Dr. Celeste Williams is the head of Michigan’s largest cardiac transplantation program.

Williams is the first person a heart failure patient would see before being placed on the transplant list.

Williams is a nationally-known cardiologist from Henry Ford Hospital. She’s a leading authority on advanced heart failure and transplants.

Williams is tasked with leading the cardiac transplantation program, the largest in the state of Michigan. Of the seven transplant cardiologists on her team, five are women.

