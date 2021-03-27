MIOSHA launches COVID-19 citations dashboard to share information on workplace safety violations

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has launched a new online resource to streamline reporting of workplace safety citations related to COVID-19.

According to the agency, the move is being made to enhance transparency and provide ongoing information related to COVID-19 workplace safety violations.

The dashboard includes the following categories:

Citations abated, penalty paid, case closed

Awaiting abatement or penalty, case open

Under formal appeal

Citation vacated

Most recent

The new MIOSHA COVID-19 enforcement actions dashboard will be updated here at 3 p.m. each Friday.

“There are a variety of programs that businesses can use to ensure they can comply, stay open and ultimately stay safe. The MIOSHA Ambassador Program offers education and one-on-one guidance to help businesses understand regulations on workplace safety. Since the onset of the pandemic, through MIOSHA’s outreach and education, the agency is seeing strong implementation of these mitigation measures and has provided consultation to thousands of Michigan employers,” a press release from the state read in part.

At Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety an employer can find resources to keep their business safe including employee and customer factsheets, educational videos, a sample COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, best practices that employees need to follow and a reopening checklist to help put safeguards in place

Employers can also schedule a consultative visit directly with MIOSHA’s Consultation, Education and Training (CET) Division via phone 800-866-4674 or request CET services online.

For more information about MIOSHA’s safety and health guidelines to protect Michigan’s workforce during the pandemic, employers and employees with questions regarding workplace safety and health may contact MIOSHA using the new COVID-19 hotline at 855-SAFE-C19 (855-723-3219).

To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAComplaint.