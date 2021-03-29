Metro Detroit father who fought for unemployment benefits runs into another glitch in the system

Thousands of Michigan residents are still struggling with the Michigan Unemployment Agency while trying to get their benefits.

A Metro Detroit father is one of the people who thought his issue was fixed, but then the money once again stopped coming due to another glitch.

Brandon Gregware has been struggling with the unemployment agency. Local 4 got involved to fix the glitch previously, but then it happened again.

If you find yourself in a similar situation you should call the Unemployment Insurance Agency and set up an appointment. You can also try the chat feature or fax documents.

US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before. The numbers have dropped sharply since the depths of the recession last spring but still show that employers in some industries continue to lay off workers. Before the pandemic struck, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any one week.

