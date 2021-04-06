Metro Detroit businesses struggling to fill open positions amid COVID pandemic

Some businesses are having trouble opening again after the COVID pandemic restrictions loosened.

There is a number of “help wanted” signs in front of businesses all over Metro Detroit. Some are even offering incentives in hopes of bringing new employees on board.

There is a gas station on Commerce Township looking for a new attendant and they’re willing to pay a $1,000 signing bonus. You have to stay on the job a full year to get the full $1,000.

Jon Licaj of Wow Gas and Kitchens said they’re not just competing with other gas stations. They’re having to compete with Amazon and Walmart.

“Our team members are risking their health to come in and work out our team members we wouldn’t have the stores open so are trying to do the best we can for them,” Licaj said.

Some fast food restaurants are offering closers $11 an hour and in some places you can make $14 an hour.

Tom Jenkins works at Second Glance Consignment in Detroit.

“We opted to hire more high school kids than we typically have hired in the past because they’re the only ones who are able to want to come in and interview and accept positions,” Jenkins said.

The Michigan Works in Oakland County are going to be holding two virtual job fairs in April.

