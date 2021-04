DETROIT – Political and community relations icon Ray Solomon has died at the age of 77.

Solomon, who was nicknamed “The Godfather of Detroit,” was a leader in the 14th Congressional District. He assisted numerous presidential, state and local political campaigns.

He served as a community liaison for Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett, a chief of staff for former County Commissioner Edna Bell and as an appointee of former County Executive Edward McNamara.

