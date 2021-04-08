Detroit Zoo seeks young Michigander for newest Mayor of Amphibiville

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo is looking for a young Michigan resident to take office as the newest Mayor of Amphibiville this summer.

Every two years, the Detroit Zoological Society selects a young Michigan candidate for the role in an effort to engage youth in conservation efforts and education.

Michigan residents between the ages of 7-12 years old can apply for the role by submitting a 100-word essay on what they can do to help amphibians. Officials say the new Mayor of Amphibiville will have a plaque with their name on it on display in the National Amphibian Conservation Center. The winner will also receive a family membership to the Detroit Zoo.

“Having a mayor of this important conservation center helps to engage younger generations who have so much to contribute as they grow up and become stewards of this planet,” said DZS Executive Director and CEO Ron Kagan.

The Mayor of Amphibiville will work with the zoo’s 2-acre National Amphibian Conservation Center, which is home to frogs, toads, salamanders, newts and caecillians. Officials say the outgoing mayor, miss Trinity Favazza, 14, of Shelby Township, has been a “conservation champion,” working to protect local wetlands and creating a statewide Amphibian Conservation Awareness Week in 2018.

Ad

Interested individuals should submit an essay of 100 words or fewer by April 30, 2021 by email to socialmedia@dzs.org, or by mail to Mayor of Amphibiville, Detroit Zoological Society, 8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067. Officials say essay entries must include the candidate’s name, age, address and phone number.

The new Mayor of Amphibiville will be announced this summer with an official swearing-in ceremony! Good luck!

You can see the Detroit Zoo’s official announcement on their website here.

Related: This baby polar bear playing in the snow at the Detroit Zoo will melt your heart