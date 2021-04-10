Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday afternoon with showers and storms set to roll in

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This afternoon becomes warmer, but clouds gather. Showers and storms will dot the landscape as early as mid-afternoon, then become more widespread. It will be mild and wet tonight. We’ll be on the cooler side of the storm system, tomorrow.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Despite the clouds, a southerly wind will make it feel like summer. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s. Scattered showers pop up between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavier rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning south of I-94 in Lenawee and Monroe counties, especially.

A separate area of low pressure brings showers and thunderstorms rotating through the region. Heavy downpours and lightning are possible, especially around dinnertime at 5 p.m. and afterward. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m.

Saturday night will be rainy and mild. Heavy downpours and gusty winds remain possible. As much as an inch to inch and a half of rain is possible from evening until dawn. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s overnight before falling.

The wind shifts and blows from the west and northwest Sunday. This will drop temperatures like a rock for a chilly day with scattered rain showers. Daytime temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Scattered showers are possible.

Showers will be on and off through Wednesday, but neither Tuesday nor Wednesday will be washouts. Both days will be cooler, again, with highs near 60 degrees.

