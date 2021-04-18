How to avoid falling victim to COVID-19 scams

DETROIT – Sunday’s segment of Tech Time is about scams circulating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It offers tips on how you can avoid falling victim to them.
You can watch the entire segment in the video player above.
Watch more: Tech Time segments
DETROIT – Sunday’s segment of Tech Time is about scams circulating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It offers tips on how you can avoid falling victim to them.
You can watch the entire segment in the video player above.
Watch more: Tech Time segments
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.