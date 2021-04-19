Al Roker visits Metro Detroit to see General Motors’ plan for the future of electric vehicles

ORION, Mich. – General Motors’ push to go all-electric is capturing national attention.

Local 4′s Devin Scillian went to an assembly plant to see why Al Roker himself wanted to check out the plans to go electric.

Al Roker is as much a part of the American morning as a cup of coffee.

For 25 years he worked on the Today Show. A year and a half ago, Roker was made the head of NBC’s Climate Unit, which has taken him around the globe to focus on the environment.

His most recent stop was at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant.

Roker spent time with GM President Mark Reuss, while maintaining social distancing protocols, each in their own all-electric Chevy Bolt.

You can watch Al Roker’s tour of GM’s Orion Assembly Plant and GM’s electric plans on Tuesday in the third hour of the Today Show at 9 a.m.

Electric Chevy pickup to get estimated 400 miles per charge

An electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will get an estimated 400 miles of range per charge, General Motors says.

The company announced the range in a webcast on Tuesday and said the truck would be built at a factory straddling the border of Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. It also announced that the plant would build the new 2024 GMC Hummer SUV.

The pickup announcement raises the level of competition for future buyers in the hot truck market. Ford already has announced plans to build an electric F-150 starting next year in Dearborn, Michigan, while Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) has said it plans to have an all-electric Ram pickup.

