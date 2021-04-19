Chaldean Community Foundation offering COVID vaccines on Thursdays, Fridays by appointment

If you need a vaccine in Macomb County, try this.

The Chaldean Community Foundation is offering a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in partnership with FEMA and the Macomb County Health Department on Thursdays and Fridays, starting on April 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for free, by appointment only, to all individuals 16 years of age and older. Those who are 16-17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Photo ID is required. No insurance is needed.

To schedule an appointment, call (586) 722-7253. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Chaldean Community Foundation is located at 3601 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights.

