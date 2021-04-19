Ford providing on-site COVID-19 vaccines for employees in southeast Michigan, Ohio and Missouri

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit, the company announced Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, as demand for cars and trucks recovered from coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford employees interested in being vaccinated against COVID-19 can now receive an on-site vaccination at manufacturing facilities in three states.

Starting Monday, Ford is offering the vaccine program to employees in Southeast Michigan, and will provide the shot to employees in the Lima, Ohio, and Kansas City, Missouri, areas as well.

“The on-site vaccination program is another step in Ford’s ongoing efforts to help employees finish strong in the battle against COVID-19,” the company announced in a news release.

With all states now opening vaccine eligibility to residents age 16 and older, appointments are in high demand and fill up quickly on a day-to-day basis. The company says this will make it easier for its employees to get vaccinated.

“It has been a stressful experience finding a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the area,” said Jeri Feeman-Veldhoff, quality inspector at the Michigan Assembly Plant. “Now that stress has been lifted with Ford offering on-site appointments for its employees. I can’t wait to get my first shot.”

In Southeast Michigan, Ford is working with Rite Aid to administer the Moderna vaccine to employees. Clinics are being held at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Ernest Lofton Fitness Center at the Rouge Site, Van Dyke Transmission Plant and Rawsonville Components Plant.

Ford is working with Lima Hospital to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to employees at its Lima Engine Plant in Ohio. In Missouri, Ford is working with Liberty Memorial Health System to make the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available to employees at Kansas City Assembly Plant.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is a major tool to help reduce the risk of infection, so we want to ensure our employees have access to vaccines,” said Dr. Francesca Litow, Ford corporate medical director. “We are grateful to partner with various health providers across the country to protect the health and safety of our workforce and finish strong together.”

Ford is providing a digital scheduling system for employees to sign up for an appointment and to inform them what proof of identification they must bring. Employees are automatically scheduled for a second dose when they receive their first dose. Ford volunteers will be at each vaccination site to help with the event.

The on-site vaccine program started Monday at Flat Rock Assembly Plant and will continue at various locations through June. Ford is planning to add more COVID-19 vaccine sites at other facilities across the country.

The number of cases went down on Saturday with more than 5,000 reported.

On Friday, Michigan reported a total of 8,955 new cases and 40 additional deaths. It was the second highest single-day case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. On Nov. 20, 2020 the state reported a total of 9,779 cases, its highest case total to date.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 793,881 as of Monday, including 16,901 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,574 new cases and 61 additional deaths over the past two days.

