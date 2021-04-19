Residents statewide can make COVID vaccination appointments at Michigan State University Pavilion clinic

The expansion in eligibility is made possible due to personnel support from the Department of Defense through a Federal Emergency Management Agency program.

LANSING, Mich. – Starting Monday, all Michigan residents are welcome to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at the Michigan State University Pavilion clinic operated by the Ingham County Health Department in partnership with the college. The site is a drive-thru only clinic, and appointments are available as early as this week.

The expansion in eligibility is made possible due to personnel support from the Department of Defense through a Federal Emergency Management Agency program. With additional personnel, ICHD anticipates shifting from vaccinating 1,600 people per day to 3,000-4,000 people per day.

“People move across county lines all the time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Ensuring that everyone in the state who wants a vaccine can get a vaccine benefits us all. We are seeing the number of new cases soar across the state, and there is a sense of urgency with getting people vaccinated.”

Ad

Previously, ICHD was only vaccinating people who live or work in Ingham County. To date, more than 68,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the MSU Pavilion.

“We are incredibly proud of this partnership and the ability to expand our reach to all those in Michigan seeking a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “With this expansion we hope to help the state reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michigan residents age 16 and older sooner.”

Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments 💉