Michigan AG clears Detroit Mayor Duggan, administration of any wrongdoing in Make Your Date controversy

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has cleared Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and his administration of any wrongdoing connected to the Make Your Date investigation.

“After a lengthy and thorough investigation my department has determined that no criminal charges will be filed in this matter,” Nessel said.

Nessel spoke about the findings in the controversial investigation at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“Allegations included the misappropriation of public funds and the unlawful destruction of emails within the city of Detroit,” Nessel said.

The emails were believed to have been destroyed to cover up a relationship.

“It was alleged that the deletion of emails by city employees was to hide a personal relationship between the mayor of Detroit and the director of the Make Your Date program,” Nessel said.

The investigation was initiated in July 2019 after two letters were sent in from city employees bringing up the allegations.

After a comprehensive review, interviews with 21 witnesses and the review of more than 1 million documents from the city’s IT department no charges were filed.

“The biggest problem here is that there were no public documents that were actually destroyed and, in fact, each and every one of these emails ultimately was recovered,” Nessel said.

As the Attorney General indicated today, the emails were recovered and have been publicly posted on the city’s website since 2019. The decision to try to delete them was bad judgment, not a crime. There was nothing damaging in any of them. The City of Detroit last year instituted a policy of automatically backing up all employee emails and retaining them for a two-year period in order to make certain this problem cannot arise again in the future. Detroit Media Relations Director John Roach

The investigation found no evidence of bribery or embezzlement of a public official.

